Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his plush apartment in Worli, Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore, according to the reports. The sale document was registered on August 10, 2021.

The apartment is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli and is spread across 7,527 sq ft. It comes with four car parking and was sold to a person who paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.28 crore. Back in 2014, Abhishek Bachchan bought the apartment for Rs 41.14 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull that directly premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will next star in Dasvi.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

