Prega News, the pregnancy test kit brand from Mankind Pharma with a market share of 85%, has announced a partnership with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor as the brand ambassador for Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit, the most trusted and accurate ovulation detection kit under the Prega News umbrella, in the pre-pregnancy phase.

Mankind Pharma announces Sonam Kapoor as the face of Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit

The Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit is a product specially designed to help women identify their 5 best days to get pregnant, empowering them in their journey to motherhood. This innovative product addresses a critical information gap, as around 78% of women [JB1] are unaware of the importance of the five most fertile days in their menstrual cycle to conceive a child.

Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit offers results in just 5 minutes, comes with 5 detection strips plus an extra free strip for double confirmation, and includes a urine container for a hassle-free process. By providing women with precise information about their fertile window based on their menstrual cycles, The Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit aims to revolutionise family planning.

Sonam Kapoor, known for her roles in films and her advocacy for women's issues, expressed her excitement about the partnership, "I am happy to be associated with Ova News ovulation detection kit. As women, we plan everything meticulously. The Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit helps us by providing timely information about our 5 best days to get pregnant. It's not about a lack in ourselves, but a lack of information. With Ova News, we are taking a significant step towards informed family planning, giving women back the power to make decisions about their bodies and their futures with confidence."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonam Kapoor as the brand ambassador for the Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit," shared Joy Chatterjee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma's Consumer Business Unit. "Sonam Kapoor's connection with modern Indian women makes her an ideal representative to raise awareness about fertility and the crucial role of timely information in family planning. We envision Prega News as not just a pregnancy detection kit but a complete expert pregnancy care partner focusing on pre, during and post-pregnancy care. The Ova News Ovulation Kit is one of the products bringing this vision to life. By offering accurate information on the 5 days of peak fertility, Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit empowers women to confidently manage their reproductive health and make informed decisions about family planning."

