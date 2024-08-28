Global star Priyanka Chopra recently made a stunning appearance at the screening of her Marathi production, Paani, in Mumbai. Accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, Priyanka graced the event on Monday night, radiating in a beautiful blue salwar suit.

As one of the producers of Paani, Priyanka's involvement in the film extends beyond her role as a celebrity. She is deeply invested in the project, both creatively and as a promoter of regional cinema. The film, directed by Addinath M Kothare, who also stars in the lead role, is set to release in theaters on October 18, 2024.

Paani has already garnered significant attention, having been screened at the New York Film Festival and winning the Best Film on Environment/Conservation/Preservation award at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019.

Priyanka's excitement for the film's release is evident in her social media posts. She shared a series of pictures from the screening event, captioning them, "My last night in Mumbai with some special people. Our Marathi feature film 'पाणी' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October."

Earlier, Priyanka took to Instagram to announce the film's release date, sharing a video with the title and details. She wrote, "This is very, very special. Our Marathi feature film 'Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres!"

Paani tackles a crucial issue, addressing the challenges faced by communities grappling with water scarcity. Coming back to PeeCee, she has recently wrapped shooting for The Bluff.

