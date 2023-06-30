EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor goes Pan-India with Vrushabha, Megastar Mohanlal’s ambitious, grand film which will be made at a MASSIVE budget of over Rs. 200 crores

Producer Ekta Kapoor created a revolution in the television industry in the year 2000. She slowly and steadily also carved a space for herself in the world of movies. With the advent of digital, she established her own OTT platform and thus made giant strides. And now, she’s all set to enter new waters.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Ekta Kapoor has come on board for the Telugu-Tamil film, Vrushabha. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This would be Ekta’s first Pan India film. She is meeting the film’s leading actor, Megastar Mohanlal, today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Mumbai where she would sign the papers and then become one of the producers of this highly-awaited film.”

Vrushabha is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and rumoured to be a Rs. 200 crores project. Apart from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Vrushabha is produced by AVS Studios and Connect Media.

The announcement of Vrushabha was done last year in August. The multilingual drama will be directed by Nanda Kishore and will hit theaters in 2024. It is will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The source further said, “Ekta Kapoor’s presence will give the film a much-needed push in the Hindi speaking markets. She will be to Vrushabha what Karan Johar was to Baahubali. Needless to say, Ekta is kicked about coming on board for Vrushabha. The team of Vrushabha are also glad to welcome her in the team.”

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor just had a release, Badtameez Dil, on Amazon Mini TV. Her daily soap, Barsaatein, will be out on July 10. This year, she’ll have two major film releases – Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 and The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Mohanlal, meanwhile, has several forthcoming releases besides Vrushabha like Drishyam 3, Jailer with Rajinikanth, etc.

