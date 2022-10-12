Yeezy founder Kanye West stunned Adidas executives when he played a pornographic film during a business meeting. Included as part of a YouTube video titled “LAST WEEK” that he shared Sunday, West is seen through a fisheye-lens footage at the meeting with two of his representatives and two Adidas executives sitting in a semi-circle inside an empty room. Everyone in the clip has their faces blurred except for Kanye.

Kanye West shows pornographic video amid Adidas business meeting; leaves everyone shocked

As West held his phone horizontally playing the video in front of the executives, one of the men asked, “Is this a porn movie?” to which West replied, “Yeah.” An Adidas executive then exclaimed. Unbothered Kanye continued to hold his phone showing the video close to the businesspersons’ faces.

According to Page Six, the apparent point of the X-rated film was to draw a parallel between its plot and West’s business dealings with the active wear company, which handles the manufacturing of and distribution for his billion-dollar Yeezy brand. “I’m only gonna work with Adidas if he’s the CEO,” the Grammy-winner said, pointing to one of his team members.

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership,” he went on. “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, ‘Well then I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.' This is your worst nightmare,” he said, looking directly at the executives.

“Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We’ve done all this.” Pointing to the man, he wants as CEO, he told them, “That’s your worst nightmare.” Pointing to his other team member, he added, “And then worst nightmare No. 2.”

“Is it your dream, or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?” one of the Adidas executives asked. One of West’s liaisons replied, “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.

“There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference because it’s so inspired. … He’s angry, and he’s right.” As per the report, West interjected to confirm just how angry he is. The same liaison continued, bringing up how West recently ended his partnership with Gap over allegations that the retail giant did not deliver on promises to release certain styles and open dedicated Yeezy Gap stores as planned.

After more bizarre back and forth between West, his representatives, and the Adidas executives, West said, “I’m not talking to you guys. I am not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.” and then stormed out of the meeting in a huff.

