Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been in controversy since its release. Now, on popular demand of viewers, Shemaroo TV is set to bring the timeless tale of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to the television screen. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is an eternal masterpiece that has captured the hearts of millions across generations. The show will ari from 3rd July onwards at 7:30 pm.

Amid Adipurush controversy, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to air on TV from July 3

The cast of the show includes Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Their impeccable portrayals have made them eternal favorites among fans. Ramayan will air every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM on Shemaroo TV.

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the TV show, has been critical of Adipurush. In an interview with CNN News18, the actor said, “What I believe is that we should not fool around or we should not take liberties with God. We are very sensitive people, Indians are very sensitive people about their religion, as others are. We Hindus are very sensitive. Other religions are also very sensitive (but) nobody does anything there with other religions. Why? Why us only? Why are they experimenting? What do they want to say?”

Meanwhile, Adipurush’s collection in India too is inching towards making Rs. 300 crores and has collected Rs. 133. 85 crores in Hindi. It was recently learned that Adipurush will be shown at a ticket price of Rs. 112 plus 3D charges.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.