Amid the promotions of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, made some candid statements regarding the movie offers she rejected wherein she revealed that she was offered roles in Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and YRF’s Sultan. The actress said, “Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like ‘What more do I offer to you now?’” For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the leading lady in the Kabir Khan directorial whereas Anushka Sharma played the female lead in the YRF massy entertainer.

However, she continued to shower her praises on Salman and added that they share a great camaraderie off screen and despite rejecting the films, the superstar continues to share a good bond with her. “Salman is so kind, he keeps talking to me. Even now, for Emergency, he said, ‘I have to see.’ So then he sent our common friend and said, ‘You go and see what kind of a film she has made.’ I showed it to him. He called me and said, ‘It’s a good film.’ I asked, ‘You have received the feedback but you didn’t watch it?’ He said, ‘No.’ That’s how he talks to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, she also mentioned about Ranbir Kapoor pleading her to do a role in Sanju. “Ranbir himself came to my house, and said, ‘Sanju mein role kar le please’. I didn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean…” she shared during the same interaction. The 2018 biographical drama was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and featured Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor in key roles with Ranbir Kapoor as the leading man.

