Director Rahi Anil Barve and creators Raj and DK’s upcoming Prime Video show Gulkanda Tales has been generating a lot of excitement ever since it was announced. Since then, fans have been waiting for its release with bated breath. Now, there is finally some clarity on its release.

EXCLUSIVE: Gulkanda Tales to release on Prime Video during THIS period

Veteran actor Zakir Hussain, who plays one of the important characters in the show, spoke about its release plan in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “I have done an interesting web series with D2R production company and Raj and DK called Gulkanda Tales. It will release at the end of this year. I had done Farzi with them.”

Apart from Hussain, Gulkanda Tales also stars Kunal Kemmu, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekhaa among others.

Sharing more about the subject, Hussain added, “Gulkanda Tales is fantasy. It is based in ancient times, like during Ajanta Ellora era. The looks (of the actors) are also such. My character is such that you won’t even be able to recognize me. It will also have a second part. I will be shooting for it.”

Hussain is also a part of the upcoming Varun Dhawan entertainer Baby John, which is produced by the Jawan fame Atlee and directed by Kalees. Speaking about his role in that film, he said, “I am playing a police inspector in it. I have some interesting scenes. I also have some web series; some of them are ready to release and some are in the pipeline.”

Hussain’s immediate next release is ZEE5’s web series Murshid, which will stream on the platform from August 30. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon and Tanuj Virvani in pivotal roles.

