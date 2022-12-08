Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

Bollywood actress Kajol is set to be back on the silver screens with her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. The film marks the second project of Vishal Jethwa after his terrific debut in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2. Directed by Revathy, the film is based on a true story of a life well lived, revolving around Sujata and her son Venky, who navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living big.

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky gets ‘U’ certificate; runtime revealed to be 2 hours, 16 minutes and 50 seconds

Today, the runtime of the film was revealed. The film has received a ‘U’ certificate by Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime is 136.50 minutes [2 hours, 16 mins, and 50 seconds].

The special screening of the film was held Wednesday. Several celebrities were in attendance including Aamir Khan who has a special appearance in the movie. Praising the performances of Kajol and Vishal, he said on the red carpet of the film’s screening, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity.”

It also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

