Sidharth Malhotra also has two other action projects in Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force

Dharma Productions recently announced the new release date for their upcoming action entertainer Yodha as July 7, 2023. The film was earlier supposed to be released this year. The film’s titular actor Sidharth Malhotra has said that the movie got him introduced to a new side of himself.

Sidharth Malhotra opens up on what Yodha is for him; says, “The film unveiled a new version of me”

He said in a statement, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Along with Dharma Productions, the film is also produced by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s banner Mentor Disciple Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth has another project where he will be seen in a uniform in the form of Rohit Shetty’s cop web-series Indian Police Force for Amazon Prime Video. As far as action is concerned, that’s not all for the actor. He also has the movie Mission Majnu lined up.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu to opt for an OTT release

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.