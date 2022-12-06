comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2022 | 4:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
An Action Hero Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sony Pictures to release the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in India

Bollywood News

Salaam Veky also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) will be the all-India distributor for the upcoming movie Salaam Venky, which releases in theatres on December 9. Directed by Revathi, the film stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the roles of a mother and son.

Sony Pictures to release the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in India

The film also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo. This is just the second time that he would be sharing screen with Kajol after Yash Raj Films’ Fanaa back in 2006.

On the development, an official statement from SPRI said, “By acquiring the distribution rights of this much-awaited release, starring Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, and Aamir Khan in an important role, the studio is gearing to use its strong distribution network for a wider range of films, including movies made by other leading producers.”

Salaam Venky tells the story of a youngster, played by Jethwa, who is suffering from a terminal illness that has made him wheelchair bound. Despite his condition, Venky lives his life cheerfully, which also makes her mother, played by Kajol, feel motivated.

After starting off with television, Jethwa played the role of the all-important villain in Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 2, the second movie in the cop series starring Rani Mukerji. Salaam Venky is his second Bollywood movie.

Also Read: Kajol flaunts her blue BMW X7 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore!

More Pages: Salaam Venky Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Film technicians, junior artistes & retired…

‘Oye Oye’ girl Sonam returns to Bollywood;…

Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz…

Producer Vikram Malhotra and Breathe…

Taapsee Pannu is all smiles at the special…

Guneet Monga writes an EMOTIONAL letter…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification