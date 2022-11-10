Bollywood actress Kajol has finally unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film Salaam Venky.

Kajol unveils first look poster of Salaam Venky; trailer out on November 14

The actress took to her official Instagram account today on November 10, to share the first poster from her upcoming film along with the caption, “Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin!️ #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!”

The poster features Kajol in a red saree, pushing a man on a wheelchair with bags full of groceries. Kajol went on to announce that the trailer for the film will be dropped on November 14. The film is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters. Salaam Venky will have Kajol and Revathy come together to showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

Reacting to the post, Kajol’s actor-husband Ajay Devgn left a comment writing, "Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations @kajol @revathyasha @vishaljethwa06 @rahulbose7 @simplyrajeev @aahanakumra (sic)."

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy. The team has begun shooting for the first schedule of the film was earlier titled The Last Hurrah.

Directed by actor-turned-director Revathy, Salaam Venky releases in cinemas on December 9.

