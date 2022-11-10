Bollywood actress Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar as she is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Moving In With Malaika.



Releasing December 5 onwards, this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia, will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the latest tea. “After the successful season 7 of Koffee With Karan, we are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Malaika Arora makes digital debut with her new series Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

“With this latest addition we expand our catalog of nonfiction shows, giving audiences a sneak peek into the life of Malaika Arora.” Sharing her excitement, Malaika shared, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika.”

“It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends,” she added. “I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.” Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia, added, “We are always excited to get new and innovative content to our audiences and Moving in with Malaika is another show from the Banijay Asia team.”

He continued, “It’s a special glimpse into Malaika’s life. We are excited to bring Malaika to the enchanting world of OTT. Disney+ Hotstar has always been a great content partner with us for earlier shows like Roar of the Lion, Hostages, and more recently with the success of Dahan, we are itching to get this show out to our viewers!”

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar, December 5 onwards.

