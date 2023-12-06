Shefali Jariwala, best known for her dance in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', is all set to make her debut on television with the forthcoming show, Shaitani Rasmein on Star Bharat. In a recent statement, Shefali discussed her television debut and shared her excitement surrounding her debut project which is produced by Triangle Film Company.

‘Kaanta Laga’ star Shefali Jariwala to make her television debut with Shaitani Rasmein

Dancer-actress Shefali Jariwala is all set to embrace a new challenge and opened up showcasing her acting talent on the small screen with Shaitani Rasmein. Discussing her decision to enter the world of television, Shefali said, "I believe I was too temperamental to consider television roles before. I couldn't connect with the monotony of television show storylines and concepts. However, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of Shaitani Rasmein, I knew I had to say yes. It felt like the right opportunity for me to explore television because it offers a very different concept. The intriguing storyline made me hungry as an artist, and it's exactly what I've been waiting for."

Shaitani Rasmein is set to have a unique storyline which aims to redefine television narratives. Produced by Triangle Film Company, this thrilling wedding fantasy promises a fresh take on serials with its innovative storyline and supernatural elements.

