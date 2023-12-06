comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia to feature in a special dance number in Stree 2?

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Stree 2 in Chanderi. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit, Stree 2, is currently filming and promises to captivate audiences once again. While the core cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee are returning, they will be joined by Tamannaah Bhatia for a dance number.

A report by News18 Showsha quotes a source saying, “Tamannaah Bhatia will be featuring in a song in Stree 2. It’s an upbeat dance number that will be as catchy as 'Kamariya.' The shoot for the same has already been done.”

The source further added, “With several hit songs in her kitty, the makers of Stree 2 felt that Tamannaah was the right fit for the song. Rajkummar Rao will be a part of the song, and the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.” However, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed the news, as of now. 

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Tamannaah recently grabbed the attention of many with her stellar performance in Jailer’s track ‘Kaavaalaa’.

Coming back to Stree, it has become a cultural phenomenon, with its dialogues like "O Stree kal aana" and "Bikki pleaj" becoming meme staples. Talking about the sequel, currently, Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for the film in Chanderi. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced under the banners of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films.

