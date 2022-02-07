South Korean group ENHYPEN members Jungwon and Sunoo have officially been selected as new DJs For EBS Radio Show Listen, following TOMORROW BY TOGETHER’s Taehyun and Huening Kai, THE BOYZ’ New and Juyeon and Kim Jae Hwan.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, EBS Radio officially announced on February 7 that the ENHYPEN members would be taking over as DJs for the teen-oriented program. “We’re truly delighted to become radio DJs for the first time in Korea.” Jungwoo and Sunoo commented. “We’ll approach listeners with honest conversations and a sincere side that you haven’t been able to see from us on stage [during our performances].”

“We’re particularly confident that we can do a better job than anyone at passionately hearing out the concerns of listeners who are around the same age as us.” the artists further added.

The producing director of the radio show Lee Ji Hye also remarked, “You’ll be able to discover many new sides of Jungwon and Sunoo through ‘Listen.’ Together with the two of them, we’ll try to create a broadcast that young listeners can relate to and enjoy.”

The first episode of Listen with Jungwon and Sunoo as DJs will air from February 13.The radio show airs every Sunday.

Also Read: SF9 member Inseong to enlist in military on March 21, confirms FNC Entertainment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.