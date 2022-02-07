Members of South Korean groups VIVIZ and THE BOYZ have fully recovered from Covid-19 and are now officially out of quarantine measures.

According to the report in Soompi, on February 6, the respective music labels of both the groups released an official statement and announced that the previously positive tested members of VIVIZ and THE BOYZ have now fully recovered and are no longer in isolation.

“Hello, this is Big Planet Made. We are announcing that VIVIZ members Eunha, SinB, and Umji have completed their COVID-19 isolation requirements and the quarantine has now been lifted.” VIVIZ’s agency wrote in the statement.

“After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Eunha, SinB, and Umji went into quarantine and received treatment. The disease control authorities have now judged that they were no longer infectious to other people, which is the standard for lifting quarantine measures.” the statement continued. “At the moment, the VIVIZ members’ health has improved and they are not showing particular symptoms.”

The agency further mentioned, “According to the current disease control authorities’ guidelines, they don’t need to get further PCR tests, but we will continue to actively test our artists, monitor their health, and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The members are preparing carefully without injuring their health so that their debut, which is scheduled for February 9, can take place as planned.”

Concluding the statement, VIVIZ’s agency wrote, “Thank you to the fans who were worried about them. We ask that you continue to send your support to VIVIZ, who are preparing to greet you in good health. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ’ agency IST Entertainment also updated on the members’ health through a statement and mentioned they will continue to rest for the time being. “We are informing you that as of noon today, February 6, the quarantine period required by government health authorities for THE BOYZ members Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Ju Haknyeon, and Sangyeon, who were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, has ended,” the statement read. “Following the end of their quarantine period, the members in question will take time to rest, and we will continuously monitor their health and safety.”

“We would like to thank both the fans who have worried [about THE BOYZ] and the health care workers who have been working hard to fight COVID-19. Our agency will continue to make adhering to government health authorities’ disease control guidelines our top priority in the future as well. Thank you,” THE BOYZ’s agency concluded.

All three members of VIVIZ were diagnosed with Covid-19 back in January with Umji and Eunha showing mild symptoms, while SinB had no particular symptoms.

THE BOYZ members Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Ju Haknyeon, and Sangyeon also went into isolation last month, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

