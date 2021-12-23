Actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has filed a plea before the division bench of the Delhi High court challenging a single bench order in the 5G network case. Earlier this year in June, a single-judge bench order of the Delhi High Court had dismissed Juhi's petition and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on all the petitioners for 'abusing the process of law'.

Juhi Chawla and others in their appeal sought directions to restrain the Central Government from taking any steps for the roll-out of 5G telecommunication services in the country. The court has adjourned the matter for January 25, 2022, and said that there is no urgency in the matter.

The news was shared by news agency ANI on their official Twitter handle. ANI tweeted, ''Actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla moves division bench of Delhi High Court challenging single bench order which had dismissed the lawsuit filed against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Hearing to be held tomorrow, December 23''.

