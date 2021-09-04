Bollywood Hungama

Internet star Ranu Mondal’s biopic Miss Ranu Maria to be released next summer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Owing to the reach social media platforms provide, Ranu Mondal from Ranaghat, West Bengal had gained popularity after her video of singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyar Nagma Hai went viral. The video of her singing the song was shot at a railway station and in no time became viral and was even noticed by some of the celebrated musicians in the country.

Ranu Mondal was supported by Himesh Reshammiya who gave her a chance to sing the song Teri Meri Kahani for his film Happy Hardy And Heer in 2020. She had appeared on several reality TV shows as well. However, her fame was short-lived. Now, her life story will soon be adapted for the screen. Ranu Mondal's biopic will be directed by Hrishikesh Mondal with Eshika Dey as the actress. The film has been titled, Miss Ranu Maria.

The film was initially supposed to be made in the Bengali language. However, the makers have now decided to make it in Hindi language. The makers have also approached Himesh Reshammiya to work on the film.

The film is expected to release in March or April next year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

