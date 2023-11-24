Singer Jubin Nautiyal is set to showcase his versatility by featuring in the upcoming short film Tum Aaye Ho Toh, a cinematic musical, which will not only see him as the soulful voice behind the melodies but also as the lead actor. Set to feature an album comprising six captivating songs, he will be sharing screen space with Shreya Chaudhry of Bandish Bandits fame.

Ecstatic with the development after having launched the trailer of Tum Aaye Ho Toh, Jubin Nautiyal said, “I'm thrilled about this project—it's a dream project for me that has been in making for almost 5 years. It is not an album, it’s my life and working on this project has been very emotional and overwhelming for me. A project like this happens once in a while and my fans are in for a treat. This isn't just a cinematic musical but a soulful musical journey celebrating unrequited love. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The amalgamation of his soulful voice, Rocky's lyrics, and the on-screen chemistry with Shreya Chaudhry is set to create a cultural phenomenon. This video is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das and produced by Shivam Malhotra, Guneet Dogra and Shiv Malhotra.

Excited about working on this project, actress Shreya Chaudhry said, “The story and the music touched my heart and I realised that as an actor there was a tremendous scope to perform. It truly is going to be a film that the audience will remember - and our chemistry, the songs, will be talked about for a long time.”

Director Jyoti Kapur Das said that Tum Aaye Ho Toh will follow beats of a love story across timelines, giving it a feel of a timeless romance with memorable music. “Usually film stories are written first and the music tracks follow. Tum Aaye Ho Toh is a story that was inspired by the beautiful music that Rocky and Jubin created! This is an ode to the all the love stories I have loved watching on screen and a salute to the concept of soulmates seeking each other out across time and geographies. I am so grateful to Shivam, Guneet and the producers for letting me tell this story, exactly how I wanted to,” Jyoti said.

The film’s music has been given by Rocky-Jubin. Tum Aaye Hi Toh has been backed by RadF Media. Further details about the project will be announced soon.

