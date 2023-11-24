Set to take place from December from 1st to December 10th, 2023, the festival now in its fourth year is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing issues.

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival, India’s largest environmental film festival, is thrilled to join forces with actor, producer & entrepreneur Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. As the festival’s advocate, Alia Bhatt will be lending her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together. Set to take place from December from 1st to December 10th, 2023, the festival now in its fourth year is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing environmental issues.

Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her conscientious approach and advocacy on social and environmental causes, is a natural choice for the role of an ‘advocate’ for the festival and everything it stands for. Her commitment to using her influential platform for the greater good aligns seamlessly with ALT EFF's mission to foster awareness and dialogue around climate change, sustainability, and the environment.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt established their production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to bring stories that are relevant, strike conversations and connect with a larger demographic. ALT EFF shares this vision, utilizing the medium of film to engage audiences across the nation and prompt discussions on crucial topics. This year, ALT EFF is set to make an even greater impact with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India with films selected from across 50 countries.

The festival aims to reach diverse audiences, encouraging dialogue and promoting awareness of environmental challenges that demand collective attention. Speaking of her association with the festival, Alia expresses, “It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it's a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible & it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company, this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision.”

The synergy between Eternal Sunshine Productions and ALT EFF promises a dynamic collaboration that will amplify the festival's message and reach.

