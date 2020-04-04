Bollywood Hungama

Johnny Walker’s younger brother, Vijay Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vijay Kumar, the younger brother of veteran Bollywood comedian, Johnny Walker, passed away last night due to cardiac arrest at the age of 79. He acted in films like the 1961 actioner, Wanted, 1963 drama, Kaun Apna Kaun Parya co-starring Waheeda Rehman, Nirupa Roy and Johnny Walker and the 1966 romantic film, Dillagi with Mala Sinha and Sanjay Khan. Vijay was also the brother in law of veteran legend, Madhubala.

While he was popularly known as Vijay Kumar in the film industry, his real name was Waheed Kazi. “He passed away on Friday night in Mumbai and the demise has left the entire family by shock. He was keeping well, and maintained his fitness routine too by going on walks regularly, but god has his own plans and he left us all last night due to cardiac arrest,” informs a source close to the family.

Vijay was not the only person who opted for a different on-screen name, as his elder brother, Johnny Walker too followed the same path. Johnny was named Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, and his demise in 2003 was a big loss to the film industry. The actor still stays in the heart of the audience from bringing a constant smile on their face.

Our condolences to the Kazi family in this time of grie

