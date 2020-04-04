Rakul Preet Singh has decided to help over 200 -250 families living in a slum close to her Gurgaon home. Her family will be preparing and sending home-cooked food to these families. They will be sending two meals a day starting today to the families.

Rakul said, "My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people. She said everyone should be doing their bit, especially during this time.

"It is very important to understand that many of us are privileged. We have a house, help, food, ability to stack up in case of emergency but this is when you give it to society. For me, nothing can give me more happiness than the smiles on these people's faces when they will eat their meal. And that will make me extremely happy. So that's my way of expressing my gratitude for everything I have and it is a very small effort. Whoever can make a difference should, because I truly believe in giving back to society," she adds.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the work front, will next star in a film alongside Arjun Kapoor.

