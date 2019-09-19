Bollywood Hungama

John Abraham is willing to give his right arm to work with Mahesh Bhatt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham made his debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt‘s directorial Jism in the year 2003. Before that, John was a model who featured in a few music videos. However, after his big-screen debut, he was put on the radar for his good looks and intense avatar in the film.  From thereon, the actor went on to work in different genres of films and is about to complete 17 years in the industry.

The actor while talking to a daily about his journey in the industry said that he is grateful to a lot of the filmmakers with whom he has worked, but most of all to Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt.

The Dhoom actor said that he is willing to even give his right arm to work with Mahesh Bhatt. John also said that he would love to work again with filmmakers with whom he has a great rapport. The actor said that he is grateful to have worked with filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra.

After doing a series of serious films, John Abraham will next be seen in a light-hearted comedy film titled Pagalpanti. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee with whom he has worked on Welcome Back.  Apart from John Abraham the film also stars Kriti Kharbhanda, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Also Read: John Abraham to shoot for poster of Satyameva Jayate 2 in next few days

