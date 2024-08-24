The actor stressed that women should not be blamed for their own safety.

John Abraham reacts to gruesome Kolkata rape case, strongly calls for men’s accountability: “Parents have to tell boys to behave”

John Abraham has shared his strong stance on the alarming issue of violence against women in India. Reacting to the gruesome case of a Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month, Abraham emphasized the need for greater accountability from men and a cultural shift in how women are treated.

John Abraham reacts to gruesome Kolkata rape case, strongly calls for men’s accountability: “Parents have to tell boys to behave”

Speaking on Radio City, Abraham expressed his frustration and anger towards the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. “I'll tell the boys to behave, otherwise I'll tear them apart,” he said, adding, “Honestly, I just expect better upbringing, on a serious note.”

The actor stressed that women should not be blamed for their own safety. “And I wouldn’t tell girls anything, because unki kya galti hai (what fault is it of theirs)? I think parents have to tell boys to behave. More power to the girls,” he added.

Abraham's comments echoed similar sentiments he expressed in a previous podcast on The Ranveer Show. “As a patriot, I feel it's necessary to point out the flaws with India,” he said. “Women, children and animals are not safe in India. It is sad. Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. They need to be protectors.”

The incident, which occurred at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has sparked outrage and calls for justice. The initial mishandling of the case by local authorities has further fueled public anger. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation, acknowledging the challenges posed by the altered crime scene.

On the work front, John Abraham's film, Vedaa, which explores themes of violence against women, is a timely and relevant contribution to the ongoing conversation. The film released in cinemas on Independence Day 2024. He will next star in Tehran.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.