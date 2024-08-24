Two days back, there were reports that the family members of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim were unhappy with the makers of Maidaan. The Ajay Devgn-starrer was based on the life of Rahim and some of his descendants claimed that the royalty, promised to them by the makers, was not given to them. The report stated that a police action might be initiated against Maidaan’s makers.

In response, the makers of Maidaan – Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP - have released a statement denouncing the claims. The public statement is as follows:

“Recently, there have been several media reports alleging that the police have been directed to look into a claim purportedly from the family members of the late Mr Syed Abdul Raheem, that the producers of Maidaan owe the family members of Mr Raheem, certain monies (over) Mr. Raheem’s depiction in the film. We hereby clarify that we are not in receipt of any notice from police/state authority as alleged or at all. It is also important to place on record certain correct facts in the context of such false reporting.

The legal heirs of the late Mr. S.A. Raheem, who was a football coach of the Indian football team during 1952-1962, had filed an Original Suit No. 1271 of 2019 along with an Interim Application No. 602 of 2019, before the Hon’ble Civil Judge, Hyderabad in June 2019 seeking a judgement and decree for perpetual injunction on release, exploitation and production of the film Maidaan. It was alleged that no permission had been taken from them for the making of the film Maidaan. Bayview Projects LLP opposed the grant of injunction inter alia on the grounds that the information about late Mr Raheem, as the coach of the Indian football team, is available in the public domain and no permission was required under law to make a film on late Mr Raheem/Indian football. It was further argued that it is a well-settled law that the personality rights enjoyed by a person during his lifetime come to an end after his lifetime. The Hon’ble Court, after hearing the parties in detail, had by its order dated 30th of September 2019, refused to grant any injunction/restraining relief on the production, release and/or exploitation of the film Maidaan and the concerned Interim Application filed by the legal heirs was dismissed.

Though the producers were not obliged under law to obtain any permission/consent from the heirs of Mr Raheem, in good faith, resolved the matter amicably with the heirs on terms and conditions recorded in the consent terms dated January 29, 2020, filed in the Hon’ble City Civil Court, Hyderabad. Bayview Projects LLP is in due compliance with the consent terms and in fact, all the legal heirs have confirmed Bayview’s compliance with the consent terms and have rendered full support and appreciation towards the film. Additionally, the producers have also obtained life rights to Sqn. Ldr. Syed Shahid Hakim (son of Syed Abdul Rahim; now deceased) has paid consideration for the same during his lifetime, as per Mr. Hakim’s instructions to his wife Sadia Syeda and to his family members namely Mohammed Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shariq Daniyal Akhtar.

In this background, it is shocking to read reports regarding non-payment of royalties to the heirs of the late Mr Hakeem, much less when there’s no obligation to pay the same; this allegation is completely false. As stated earlier, Bayview Projects LLP is not in receipt of any notice from the police or any state authority as stated in the reports. If any claim/notice is received from the police or a state authority, Bayview will take such action as will be required under law to protect its rights as it will be legally advised. In the meantime, it is appealed to the press and public that due caution and responsibility be exercised in reporting such misinformation. The reported articles have caused and continue to cause grave injury and prejudice to the reputation of Bayview, the film and all stakeholders associated with the film and if such reporting shall continue the producers would be compelled to initiate appropriate action including defamation proceedings against the offenders.

Ameet Naik, advocate for Bayview Projects LLP and partner at Anand and Naik stated, “Bayview is in compliance with the consent terms dated January 29, 2020, filed before the Hon’ble Civil Court, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. There are no outstanding dues to any of the legal heirs of the late Mr. Raheem/Mr. Hakeem and no notice has been received by the police/state authority. If any claim or notice is received, the production house shall take all steps to deal with the same in accordance with law to protect and safeguard its rights and reputation”.

Bollywood Hungama has further learned that Dr Faisal Zardi, grandson of Syed Abdul Rahim and Sadia Hakim, wife of Rahim's son have also condemned the report and the possibility of police action. They have further praised the makers for putting Rahim’s life on celluloid.

