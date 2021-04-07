Bollywood Hungama

Team Ek Villain Returns to shoot for action sequences in Goa

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ek Villain Returns will star Disha Patani and John Abraham for the first time. The movie will also have Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. While Disha and John were spotted shooting for the film in Bandra, it has now been reported that the Mohit Suri directorial will shoot for its action sequences in Goa. The first instalment of the film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Aamna Sharif in lead roles and the thriller turned out to be a hit among the fans.



As for the second instalment, the announcement was made a while ago and the fans are excited to see and read more about the project. Mohit Suri posted a selfie as he was en route to Goa where the film’s action scenes are going to be shot. As per the reports, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani will have action scenes with the backdrop of the beaches of Goa. Mohit shared a masked picture of himself and wrote, “In #subzero #mortalkombatmovie mode ! Enroute #goa for the battle #ekvillainreturns shoot!! #finishhim @uditaagoswami”

Take a look at his picture.

Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

Also Read: PICTURES: Disha Patani and John Abraham spotted shooting for Ek Villain Returns

