CBFC passes Valimai Hindi version with UA certificate

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Post the stunning success of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, there seems to be an increase in south films being dubbed in Hindi. With a market that is more than welcoming such dubbed films, the latest to hit screens will be the Ajith starrer Valimai. While the film is slated to hit screens later in February, we hear that the Hindi version of Valimai has been cleared by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

CBFC passes Valimai Hindi version passed with UA certificate

As per reports, the Hindi version of Valimai has been cleared with a UA rating and a run time of two hours 59 minutes. Just under the three hour mark, Valimai seem to be a rather lengthy venture. In December the CBFC had cleared the Tamil version of the film with a similar rating after recommending 15 cuts or modifications. While it still is unclear about the number of cuts or modifications recommended for the Hindi version, the duration of the film is a minute or so longer than its Tamil counterpart.

As for the film itself, Valimai, stars Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh in addition to Ajith. Featuring music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is directed by H Vinoth.

Also Read: Ajith vs Alia Bhatt: The FIRST big CLASH of 2022 to take place between Valimai and Gangubai Kathiawadi

More Pages: Valimai Box Office Collection

