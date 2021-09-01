South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook and female group Girls’ Generation’s Soo Young are in talks for a new drama. On September 1, Korean tabloids reported about Soo Young’s early talks to star in Tell Me Your Wish.

According to Soompi, Soo Young’s agency Saram Entertainment clarified that she has received a casting offer for Tell Me Your Wish and is currently reviewing the offer. But any final announcement regarding the actress’ casting in the drama is yet to come.

Tell Me Your Wish is about people who dream of “dying well.” The drama will tell stories about the salvation that takes place in the hospice ward and saving “adult children” who have fallen into chaos together. Soo Young was offered the role of Seo Yeon Joo, an icon of vitality and a health-obsessed nurse.

In July, it was previously revealed that Ji Chang Wook was offered the role of Yoon Gye Re, a man running away from death and was in talks to very likely play the role. Tell Me Your Wish drama will be helmed by The Cursed director Kim Yong Wan. The programming is under discussion, and the filming schedule is expected to begin in the second half of the year.

On the work front, Soo Young recently starred in drama So I Married My Anti-Fan whereas Ji Chang Wook last featured in Lovestruck in the City.

