Last Updated 24.12.2019 | 5:31 PM IST

Jennifer Winget says she does not like the terms like negative or grey characters

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jennifer Winget, who is currently back on television with her iconic character Maya in Beyhadh 2, is one of the most versatile actresses Indian television has ever seen. Even though she started her career as a child artist, her ability to get into the skin of her characters is mind-boggling. One of her most prominent roles was the boss lady, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, and then she went on to play an introvert Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah, post which she came back to the vengeful Maya Jai Singh in Beyhadh 2.

Jennifer Winget says she does not like the terms like negative or grey characters

Jennifer Winget’s performances have left the audience awe-struck every single time and her chemistry with Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda, even after the show ended over a year ago, still has quite the fan base. When asked about her views on playing a negative character, she revealed that she does not like to categorise her roles with terms like negative, positive, or grey. In her opinion, all the roles are beautiful and to play complex roles is even better. Which is why she was not at all skeptical when she came on board for Beyhadh 2.

Well, no wonder her fans love her as much as they do! Jennifer Winget is the best in her field and she totally deserves all the love that comes her way.

