Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan stepped up to speak up in defense of the film industry and slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan after he said in Lok Sabha that the entire film industry has a drug addiction.

On the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Jaya Bachchan responded =by saying, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said.

"The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support. But people who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree," she said.

This seemed to be in reference to Kangana Ranaut who had called the film industry a gutter and alleged that 99% people were into drugs.

On day one of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan referred to the current Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation of the drugs angle linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in which several names were arrested including Rhea Chakraborty. He said, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."

