Musician Jay Park has announced that he is stepping down as the CEO of his two music labels - H1GHR Music and AOMG. The announcement was made on Friday on his social media handles.

In a statement released on December 31, 2021, Jay Park said, "After a lot of thought and taking time to organize my emotions I’ve decided to step down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. I know this may be shocking to a lot of people but I will remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew. I want to thank all the fans that have trusted in me and supported me in all my endeavors and I hope you guys continue to support Aomg, H1ghr Music, and I and all the things we do for many years to come."

"As for all the Artists and employees at AOMG and H1ghr music, I want to sincerely thank you guys for entrusting your futures at these two labels that I’ve founded and it’s really an honor to build this together and to continue to make history side by side. I don’t take it for granted for one second and it will always be near and dear to my heart. I'm not perfect but I’ve always tried my best and I will continue to try my best. I love you all. Thank you and Happy new year," he concluded his statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Park / 박재범 ($hway bum) (@jparkitrighthere)

Jay Park is the founder of both AOMG, which he started in 2013. H1GHR Music Records is a global Hip-Hop and R&B label founded in 2017 by producer, businessman, and rapper Jay Park with North American singer and songwriter Cha Cha Malone. The company aims to promote new talents in their hometowns, Seoul and Seattle, and internationally.

Meanwhile, Jay Park will release a new song "To Life" on January 1 at 6PM KST via AOMG.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.