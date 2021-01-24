Bollywood Hungama

Janhvi Kapoor’s shoot in Patiala halted by protestors, slogans like ‘Janhvi Kapoor go back’ were chanted

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor has currently been shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Patiala. The actress came across a group of agitated group of protesting farmers. The actress and her entire unit faced a lot of difficulty during their shooting schedule while the shoot on Bhupindra Road. A group of farmers protested outside the shoot location and started chanting slogans like ‘Janhvi Kapoor go back’.

When the protests got a little too aggressive, the team had no option but to wrap up the shoot earlier than expected. The protests even sat on dharna outside Janhvi Kapoor’s hotel and the police had to intervene to avoid any casualties. Even though there were no police complaints a police party reached once they were informed of the dharna. Good Luck Jerry is the remake of a south film Kolamavu Kokila where Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a simple girl.

Along with Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, as per the reports, two more films are to be shot in Patiala.

