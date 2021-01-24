Bollywood Hungama

Inside Details of Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal’s wedding REVEALED by a guest

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In spite of the rather eclectic and a severely selective guest list, guests at Varun Dhawan’s wedding are having a ball. I spoke to one of them who didn’t want to be quoted. That guest shared some details from the venue. “We have been requested not to reach out to the media. However, I can’t say no to you. It’s all going smoothly. The planning is almost perfect. Not too many guests and personal attention from the family to all. I can see Varun’s friends and I can also see people whom I don’t recognize. They must be from the bride’s side.

Inside Details of Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal’s wedding REVEALED by a guest

The invitee gives full credit to Varun’s family specially his elder brother. “Rohit is looking after everyone so well. His dad has been given an absolutely stress-free schedule. He (David Dhawan) doesn’t have anything to worry about. He just has to relax and enjoy his younger son’s wedding”.

As for the groom, the invitee says that he’s super-excited. “Varun toh aise bhi har cheez main excited ho jata hai. Abhi toh jaise uski lottery lag gayi hai. Even by his excitable standards, I’ve never seen Varun so happy. He’s running around like a child, more like the bridgeroom’s kid brother than the bridegroom.”

When asked to name the star invitees the guest politely refused. “We’ve been requested not to talk about the names of the guests. Some of the guests are a surprise.” Like director Kunal Kohli? “Yeah. But it turns out he is Varun’s cousin. He is Varun’s maternal aunt’s son.”

Also Read: A sneak peek at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding décor

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

