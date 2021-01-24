Actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are ready to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple and their families arrived in Alibaug on Friday, January 22. The wedding mahurat is set for post 4pm today.

According to a daily, the couple kept it strict policy for guests to take COVID-19 tests. While there is no phones allowed policy, phone stickers are put on the staff members phones and if removed, the security will be allerted.

Varun Dhawan is expected to make a quad bike entry in true blue Bollywood hero style.

According to the reports, their wedding will have COVID-19 restricted list. The wedding will have 40 members from both the families in Alibaug. They will stay in a resort from January 22 to 26 and plan to return to Mumbai post that. The wedding will take place at Mansion House on January 24 followed by reception on January 26.

