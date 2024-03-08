Yami Gautam's latest film Article 370 has witnessed triumph both critically and commercially. The film has not just been lauded but is also being looked at as an instrument for people to witness the story of reformed Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 from the valley. Appreciating this very effort, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav has declared the film tax-free in the state.

In the announcement declaring Article 370 as tax-free the CM shared, "This film is a medium for the country to closely learn about the historic changes that came about before and after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

He even appealed to the citizens of MP to go and watch the film. Even PM Narendra has lauded Article 370 thrice on public platforms. In his last speech, he too urged people to learn about this historic chapter through Yami Gautam's film. He said, "We had promised to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP fulfilled that promise in such a way that a movie, Article 370 has been made on this issue. He added, "The movie is getting popular. This is the first time that people are showing interest in such issues, thanks to movies like these."

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.

