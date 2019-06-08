Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.06.2019 | 12:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of Smita Patil in Arth remake, to be directed by Revathy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 1982 film Arth remains to be one of the most iconic films of Mahesh Bhatt even today as the film deals with the complex emotions of infidelity, insecurity and love in marriage and relationships. With stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil coming together, this movie gained cult status. And now, attempting to recreate it on the big screen is once again National award winner, actor-filmmaker Revathy who will be capturing the essence of the film in a contemporary scenario. While that is old news, we hear that she has found her Smita Patil in Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of Smita Patil in Arth remake, to be directed by Revathy

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3, will be seen as the leading lady in Arth remake. Reports have it that Revathy had approached the actress to play the role of Smita Patil, who plays an insecure lover and actress in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Jacqueline, reportedly, heard the script and has already expressed her liking towards it. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line but has apparently given her verbal nod, as per these reports.

For the uninitiated, Arth revolves around the young married couple played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shabana Azmi, whose marital bliss turns into a nightmare with the entry of Patil. Her charm and sexiness woos Kharbanda who soon falls in love, betraying his wife. When Azmi finds out about her husband’s marital affair, she decides to end her marriage and live separately. On the other hand, Smita, who is happy about having Kharbanda to herself, soon gets insecure as she is driven by guilt of being a home-breaker.

Also Read: REVEALED: South actress – director Revathi to remake Arth for Mahesh Bhatt

More Pages: Arth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tadka doesn’t find any takers; makers may…

Kareena Kapoor Khan RESPONDS to rumours…

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Bharat is Salman Khan's biggest release ever…

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification