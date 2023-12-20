comscore
Film Critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh recuperating after a major surgery; to be discharged this week

Film Critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh recuperating after a major surgery; to be discharged this week

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past couple of days there have been an increasing number of queries about veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film guru who has over the years achieved the highest pinnacle with his on-point reviews and well predicted box office business trends, was recently admitted to a suburban hospital within the city. Bollywood Hungama now has learnt that Adarsh underwent a major surgery successfully.

The treating doctors have mentioned that Taran Adarsh is well on his way to recovery and will be discharged soon. We at Bollywood Hungama pray for his speedy recovery and await his return to the Indian film industry.

