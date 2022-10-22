From her first film itself, Parineeti Chopra garnered a lot of appreciation for her acting chops. The actress is also known for exploring varied genres in her repertoire. So when she was offered the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, audiences eagerly awaited her to give her nod for the character. The film would have featured her alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and fans were quite excited about watching them together onscreen. However, the actress declined the offer. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is playing the leading lady in the film.

Parineeti Chopra opens up about rejecting Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with India Today, Parineeti Chopra opened up on why she decided to take that step. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.” Animal is a Pan India film of Ranbir Kapoor that will not only release in Hindi but also in other regional South languages. It is being said that the film will revolve around a gangster family and is being extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi. It marks the first collaboration of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor and the latter's first onscreen appearance with Rashmika Mandanna.

Coming to Parineeti Chopra, the actress was last seen in Code Name Tiranga where she essayed the character of a spy for the first time. The film featured her alongside Punjabi actor-singer Harrdy Sandu. The actress was seen doing some intense action sequences in this Ribhu Dasgupta directorial that released on October 14.

On the other hand, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of the Rajshri film Uunchai. Exploring a different genre by Sooraj Barjatya, the film tells the story of four aged friends, who decide to fulfill the dream of one of them after his sudden demise. Parineeti will be seen as the trek guide in the film as she helps the three friends and their team to climb the challenging Mount Everest, despite their age and the difficult weather conditions of the Himalayas. The film is expected to hit the big screens on November 11.

