Jackky Bhagnani donates one month of essential groceries to 600 dancer’s families

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-Producer Jackky Bhagnani is setting new examples for everyone with his philanthropy during these challenging times of Covid-19 which has affected the livelihoods of many. In another mark of support, Bhagnani donated one month’s essential groceries to 600 dancer’s families of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association.

The dancers have been drastically hit as the events and production work has been on a halt for about four months now. Extending a hand of support to their families, Jackky Bhagnani helped the families, doing his bit for the society yet again. As a label, Jackky’s Jjust Music works with dancers along with musicians for different music videos. Helping his own, while keeping the intent of his motto high of “artists first”, Jackky marked his donations through the label.

Earlier , the actor-producer had donated more than 1000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials. When Jackky found out that these officials were working without the kits, he immediately decided to send those to them. Also, through his initiative Muskurayega India under the Jjust Music label, they managed to donate more than Rs 3 crores to the various relief funds for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: BMC thanks Jackky Baghnani for donating PPE kits

