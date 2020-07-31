Netflix megahit series Money Heist will come to close with season 5. The fifth and final season announcement was made on July 31. The cast and crew will begin production on August 3 in Denmark before moving to Spain and Portugal.

Two new cast members have been added to the final season of the Spanish juggernaut - Miguel Ángel Silvestre from Sense8, and Patrick Criad. "We always try that our opponents be charismatic, intelligent, shiny," creator Álex Pina told Entertainment Weekly. "In this case, in a pure war film genre, we also look for characters whose intelligence can measure up against The Professor’s."

Speaking about the final season, Pina added, "We are moving from a chess game – a mere intellectual strategy – to a war strategy: attack and contention. This new goal raises the stakes while keeping the story fresh and maintaining the adrenaline that has always run through Money Heist. The war they've been pushed to start results in "the most epic part of all the parts we've shot."

The final 10 episodes will also tell the story of Denver's childhood friend Manila played by Belén Cuesta. Teasing the face-off between Alicia Sierra and The Professor, Pina said, "Adrenaline is within Money Heist’s DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain. However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot."

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

