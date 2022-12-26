comscore

Jackie Shroff denies any new project with Anil Kapoor

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Earlier this month, media portals were bussing with rumours of Jackie Shroff coming together with Anil Kapoor for a film after 24. In fact, speculation was rife that the two actors who have featured in thirteen films together, with the last being Priyadarshan’s Kabhi Na Kabhi in 1998, would not only excite the audience but would also be a pleasure to watch.

As per the reports, the said film would be produced by none other than Subhash Ghai and had been titled Chor Police. But when I touched base with Jackie he shared he had no knowledge of this project. Says Jackie, “This was news to me. Even I read about it, like everyone else. I asked Subhash Ghaiji and Anil about it. But no one responded.”

It looks like this was just one more proposal project where actors’ names are being leaked out prematurely, if not entirely erroneously.

