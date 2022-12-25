comscore

Last Updated 25.12.2022 | 4:23 PM IST

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

Popular actor Chalapathi Rao died of a heart attack on December 25.

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away today morning (December 25) at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack at his residence.

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

The entire industry has plunged into grief due to his demise. Chalapathi, who was fondly called 'Babai' by co-stars, acted in more than 600 films in his career.

According to media reports, Chalapathi was suffering from health ailments for a long time. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chalapati's family members, reportedly, said, “Chalapati Rao's last rites will take place after his daughter returns from America. His body will be kept at Ravi Babu's house in Banjara Hills for fans to visit till Sunday afternoon so that they can pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed after 3 pm on Wednesday (December 28).”

Born in 1944 in Andhra Pradesh, Chalapathi Rao started working in the film industry with the support of Sr. NTR. He started his career with the film Goodachari 116 in 1966. He played numerous comedy and villainous characters in films of NTR, Krishna, Shoban Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Balakrishna, among others.

The veteran actor also donned the hat of a producer for several films including Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapa Reddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Noorella Panta and President Gari Alludu. He was last seen on screen in the film Bangarraju, which was released in 2021.

