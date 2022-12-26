While the actor has been sent to four-day judicial custody by a Vasai court in Mumbai, he has claimed that after their break up, Tunisha had attempted suicide previously as well

In one of the tragic news, television actress Tunisha Sharma, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, reportedly died on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district at the age of just 20. As per the police officials, the young actress was found hanging in the bathroom. Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested after her mother filed an FIR against him alleging abetment to suicide. While the actor has been sent to four-day judicial custody by a Vasai court in Mumbai, he has claimed that after their break up, Tunisha had attempted suicide previously as well and he had saved her.

According to the news agency ANI, Shezaan told the police officials that he was disturbed by the Shraddha Walker case and that “the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha, citing them belonging to different communities.” Another reason was the age factor as she was 20 and he is 28. For the unversed, Shraddha Walker was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and cut her into pieces and threw her body parts in several parts of Delhi.

While speaking to the police, Sheezan Khan also alleged that Tunisha Sharma had previously attempted suicide. As per police sources, according to NDTV, he said, “Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her.”

Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma, however, denied the claim. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “Both ate at the makeup room. No one knows what happened after that. We got a call asking us to come,” Pawan Sharma told NDTV. “Never, never. She never tried to commit suicide. She was under a lot of stress. That's why her mother was worried about her,” he added.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Khan alleging abetment to suicide. The actor was arrested on December 25. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. The late actress was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge.

In a video message, as reported by the publication, Vanita alleged that Sheezan had promised that he would marry her daughter. She also claimed that he cheated on her. “Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child,” Vanita said.

As per a report in NDTV, the post-mortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday morning. A team of 4-5 doctors were present for the autopsy. Her mortal remains were handed over to the family at 11 am on Sunday and the cremation was done in the afternoon. The police said that there were marks of injuries on her body. The report states that she “died due to asphyxiation.”

While the investigation is underway, a senior police official said in a statement on Saturday, “There is a Ramdev Studio in Naigaon where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to the bathroom and then she hung herself there. People on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'. It is primary information. Our team is on the spot and they are investigating. We will take everyone's statement."

Waliv Police is questioning everyone who was present on the sets on Saturday. The actress reportedly did not leave any suicide note. Police will conduct the investigation from both murder and suicide angles. Both Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s phones have been sent to forensics to see the chats and calls between them and what led to the incident.

Tunisha Sharma was also a child actress earlier. She played the role of the young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor.

