Irrfan Khan’s last rites take place in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After battling a rare form of cancer for two years, actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning. The actor was recently rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after a colon infection, and was kept in the ICU.

Irrfan's last rites took place at 3 pm in the afternoon. Present were his near and dear ones during his final journey. "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," a statement issued by the family read.




Irrfan, who is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan, was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

