Deepa Pardasany and Ashish Chowdhry's Hindustan Talkies along with Hungama have announced their partnership with Indian Gaming League (IGL) to launch India's premier gaming tournament that caters to all age groups with exciting prizes for the users. For the first time ever, a partnership has been explored to establish and service to the gaming community at a ground level.

Indian Gaming League (IGL) is India's most popular competitive gaming and e-sports league that hosts gaming tournaments online and offline.This is an open tournament where players can directly register themselves from the official website. A 45-day massive tournament will witness 6 thrilling games, allowing users to win prizes worth INR 2.5 lakhs. The tournament commences on 15th, 2021 March and will conclude on 28th April 2021. Besides the tournament, Indian Gaming League organize host awards honouring the winners hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Anusha Dandekar.

Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media, shares, “E-sports is one of the fastest growing segments in the gaming industry in India and is expected to become even more popular as smartphone usage continues to rise. We are excited to invest in Indian Gaming League to help the platform grow further and offer gamers in the country a unique competitive experience at a scale that hasn’t been seen before. At Hungama, our plan is to engage with over 10 million gamers in the next 2 years with our e-sports initiatives.”

Ashish Chowdhry, of Hindustan Talkies, shares, "Today, the gaming industry is growing faster than the rest of the entertainment industry and shows no signs of slowing down. Additionally, India has the largest youth population in the world and with its ever-evolving broadband infrastructure and its affordability, we expect e-sports to soar further and create more uproar. For Hindustan Talkies, its association with e-sports allows it to foray into yet another exciting form of entertainment."

Commenting further, Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League said, “E-sports is still in its nascency in India. Having Hungama and Hindustan Talkies coming on board will help us reach a larger audience and scale e-sports to new heights. We’re excited to have their expertise and mentorship to guide us in the right direction and achieving our vision of making e-sports a household name.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.