Gorgeous Bollywood debutant and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been signed by the youth-favorite, iconic haircare brand Pantene as their Brand Ambassador! This is the second big international brand that she has signed even before her debut in the much anticipated Yash Raj Films’ historical Prithviraj in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar.

A young girl with many achievements to her name, Manushi, has been known for pursuing her passions with confidence and fans admire her gorgeous hair. She features in a TVC about the new Pantene 2 in 1. Deeksha Kakkar, Country Leader, P&G Haircare said, "We are glad to have Manushi Chhillar as the new face of the brand. She is an inspiration for young women everywhere. With Pantene’s proven solutions, our ambition is to help women like her, leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hair fall. The introduction of a unique shampoo and conditioner 2in1 formula is to enable them have exactly that.”

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra last won it for India, has been attracting big brands given her huge launch in Bollywood. She has also been roped in by UNICEF multiple times to spearhead several key campaigns!

A brand equity expert says, “It is quite extraordinary that Manushi Chhillar has managed to grab the attention of such huge brands in such a short time and we expect her equity to soar once her big launch in Prithviraj happens. Manushi has big films lined up post her debut and she is a true example of beauty with brains which all brands look for today. She is very well placed to get roped in by top brands in the months to come.”

