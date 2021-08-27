Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.08.2021 | 4:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana become proud parents to a baby girl

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared the news on his Instagram story. The couple has named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana. Few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana become proud parents to a baby girl

And now with Waheguru's blessings, the joy has completely overtaken their lives as the couple is the happiest parents in the world, and the entire Khurana clan is elated and is in celebratory mood after the arrival of its youngest member.


The actor recently travelled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his work commitments to be with his wife in the crucial time. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Helmet. The quirky comedy is his first film as a lead and has a social message at its heart.

Also ReadAparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee starrer Helmet to premiere on ZEE5 on September 3

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari exposes…

Shilpa Shetty shares her life mantra in the…

Aditya Narayan quits hosting reality shows,…

Neha Sharma’s short film Vikalp based on…

Emraan Hashmi expresses his gratitude for…

Popular TV comedian Mubeen Saudagar joins…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification