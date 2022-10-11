Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently visited Tamil Nadu to take an important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable in the Indian state.

Deepika Padukone and her efforts toward unfurling and lending a helping hand to the victims of mental health have been truly meritorious. While the actress has been reaching out to every corner of the country with her The Live Love Laugh Foundation. Recently, she and her team reached rural India to expand their outreach program to Tamil Nadu.

Deepika Padukone visits Tamil Nadu to expand the reach of Live Love Laugh; calls her program an “important step”

While taking to her social media, the Bollywood actress shared a glimpse of her visit to rural India in parts of Tamil Nadu. In the video, she can be seen meeting the women, visiting their homes, and listening and apprehending their stories while consoling them with her benevolent words.

The Bajirao Mastani actress further wrote a caption, which read, “Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all.”

For the unversed, the 36-year-old actress has been actively raising her helping hand to the people who are suffering from mental health issues with her The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

