Tina Datta, who has been away from fiction shows for a while now, is all set to make a major comeback. And joining her would be Jay Bhanushali. While this actor has been exploring hosting and big screen projects, this will also mark the return of Jay in the world of television serials. This onscreen pair, which has never been explored before, will be coming together for a family drama set against the backdrop of their love story, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum that is expected to air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum explores the chemistry of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali in this new promo

In the past, fans of both the actors expressed their excitement of watching the two actors together on the small screen. We are sure they are in for a treat as the new promo of the show, that also features popular actress Kitu Gidwani, explores the chemistry between Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali. The promo features Jay belonging to a wealthy Indian family who strictly follow their ‘Parampara’ (traditions) and expect their children too to stay away from change. But when he comes across the happy-go-lucky and commoner girl who travels in buses and enjoys street foods, his character falls in love with her and his love for her prompts to change the ‘barson se chali aa rahi Parampara’ (ancestral traditions) of his home. How will his mother react to this change is what seems to be the question that haunts everyone in this promo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Tina Datta recently received a lot of love from her fans during her stint of Bigg Boss 16 and the love for Tinzi continued as her fans continued to shower love on the latest promo of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum too. “She will rule TV once again <3 <3 All the best tinzi,” said one of her fans. Yet another social media user shared the excitement adding, “Yaasss...queen Tinzi...looks like a good story and chemistry is ?? and so good to see Jay act and the mother in law also is a good actor.” Another one dropped a comment saying, “This looks amazing… tina datta is coming back with a bang. I cant wait for the show. It seems interesting and the promo is beautiful. Good luck to the team”.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum will air on Sony Entertainment Television soon and it will premiere on April 10.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta reveals the reason behind her missing out on parties post the reality show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.